Do Huntsville residents think the Safer-at-Home order should continue?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey is set to give a COVID-19 update Wednesday at 11 a.m., as the current Safer-at-Home order is set to expire on Friday.
As many people wonder about what may happen with the mask requirement and other rules, we went to downtown Huntsville to ask people what they think should happen to the mask requirement.
All in all, we spoke to about 20 people with the majority of them in favor of the mask order continuing.
Some said they were concerned if the mask order was taken away, coronavirus case numbers would go back up.
“When you eliminate the needs for masks, the edicts, the protocols that were out there ultimately you’re going to see the numbers of cases rise," said Damon Hardy.
“I know the numbers are probably going down and that’s good but I just feel like once the numbers go down, you get the masks off it’s going to strike back up," said Denisha Lampley.
Others really didn’t care as much and said if it’s helping other people, why get rid of it?
“I think it should go on, it can’t do anything but help right now," said Nita Sutton.
“It’s not a big deal, keeps the elderly and at-risk safe and it’s not much of an inconvenience for the regular people going about their day," said Logan Borowski.
On the other hand, some said it was time to loosen the restrictions and give people the right to choose if they want to wear a mask or not.
”I think it should be based on personal preference at this point, up to your own character and your own feelings about the situation and the time," said Dan Anderson.
Anderson said he’s not worried about getting the virus, he’s healthy and has no pre-existing conditions, so he doesn’t feel like he needs to wear one. However, he would take it by a case-by-case basis, if he’s at a crowded place he said he would probably wear a mask.
Looking at the numbers, there is a significant difference in the amount of cases per day before the mask order was put into place and now.
The mask order was put into place on July 17, at the time, Alabama was average around 1,700 to 1,800 cases of COVID-19 everyday. Now, daily case counts are usually between 500 and 700 each day.
