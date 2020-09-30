Bassmaster Elite Series Tournament kicks off at Lake Guntersville

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Some of the best anglers in the world are fishing in North Alabama this week.
The Bassmaster Elite Series Tournament was originally scheduled to take place in New York, but organizers had to find a Plan B after the event was scrubbed due to restrictions related to the pandemic.
Wednesday morning, 85 anglers headed out on Lake Guntersville in the first day of the four day tournament.
Goose Pond Colony Resort General Manager Lyle Sosebee said his staff is excited and prepared to keep everyone safe, thanks to a recent million-dollar expansion, new boat lanes and additional parking allow for increased social distancing for the tournament.
“It gave more space and limited vendors that actually opens up more space and we have set tables and chairs up so that they can sit with their families and can be separated from everyone else," said Sosebee.
This year things will be different for the tournament because of COVID-19, but local businesses looking for a boost are looking forward to welcoming visitors.
Scottsboro Tackle Company owner Andrea Evans is one of them. She said she had to close her store during the pandemic, but now, her business is back open.
“We have seen an increase in traffic within the last three to four days. People are traveling here because they know the tournament is today and they are coming to watch the blast off in the morning or the daily weigh ins," said Evans,
As for the city of Scottsboro, Sosebee said the event will also generate additional tax revenue for visitors shopping, eating and staying in the city.
“They run this on tv so we will get a lot of PR for our area, for north Alabama, bringing people into town from out of town to shop. We certainly love having all of our guests visiting and there are only certain things that they can buy in north Alabama," said Sosebee.
Weigh-ins will be held daily at 3:30 p.m. and a family-friendly expo will be held October 2-3.
Face coverings are recommended for each guest.
