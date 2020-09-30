Bars, restaurants can serve alcohol after 11, still under Safer at Home order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama ABC Board is once again allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcohol after 11 p.m.
The restriction was first put in place in late July to try and slow the spread of coronavirus.
This is great news for bar owners who have struggled tremendously during the pandemic after being shutdown, then being allowed to reopen, then not being able to serve after 11 p.m.
Despite this loosening of restrictions, businesses will still be under the Alabama Safer at Home order, which limits how many people can be inside the business, how far people need to be from each other, when people should be wearing masks, among other things.
Cheryl Clay and her team at the Madison County Health Department help enforce those rules.
She said when they first started to regulation of the order they were seeing the occasional complaint about late night social distancing issues at different bars, but recently they haven’t heard a lot of those.
They’ve also seen a drop in complaints about restaurant workers wearing masks, and are now seeing complaints about customers.
“Actually most of our complaints right now are for customers of businesses, whether they’re businesses we regulate or not, not wearing facial coverings, whether it be grocery stores or other type businesses," she said.
Clay said some of these complaints are misplaced, they only regulate the restaurants and social distancing inside of them, but they do help to educate people on all the requirements of the order.
As bars begin to sell alcohol into the night again, she’s hoping bar owners and employees will continue to follow and enforce the rules of the Safer at Home order.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.