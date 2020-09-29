Woman faces charges after attempting to bond her boyfriend out of jail

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman attempting to bond her boyfriend out of jail on Tuesday ended up arrested.
On September 29, a Madison woman reportedly showed up at the Limestone County Jail to bond her boyfriend out of jail in a vehicle that investigators recognized as the suspect vehicle from multiple burglaries.
After recognizing the van Mariah Cook, 27, was driving when she pulled into the sheriff’s office parking lot, investigators spoke with her about what she was doing there. Cook reportedly said she was there to bond Johnson out of jail.
Investigators recovered stolen and switched vehicle plates, drugs, a gun, a counterfeit $100 bill, and evidence of other thefts. Cook is charged with possession of a controlled substance due to meth in her possession. She is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Her boyfriend, Jesse Johnson, 33, received additional charges as well. Johnson is charged with possession of a forged instrument in the 1st degree, two counts of theft in the 1st degree, and burglary in the 3rd degree.
Johnson is also being held in the Limestone County Jail. Although his bond amount is not currently available, the bond on Johnson’s previous charges, multiple breaking and entering of vehicles and receiving stolen property. is $20,000.
Additional charges are expected as those items are recovered.
