Unseasonably cool temperatures continue through the end of the week!

Happy Tuesday! You’re going to need a jacket here the next few days as fall temperatures are back!
Yesterday’s cold front brought some heavy rain for Monday and we are now feeling the cooler temperatures on the backside of the storms. Scattered showers will be possible through early this afternoon for places to the east of I-65, especially for places like DeKalb and Marshall counties. Clouds will continue for much of the Valley, but we will see the sunshine creep in during the afternoon and should lead to a gorgeous sunset. Temperatures today will likely stay into the mid to upper 60s with a north wind at 8 to 12 mph.
The clear skies and calm winds overnight tonight will likely lead to our coolest morning since May 12! Temperatures Tuesday morning will be from the mid to upper 40s into the low 50s for some spots. Wednesday will be a cool and dry day with plenty of sunshine, but high temperatures only around 70-degrees. Get used to the fall temperatures because they will be with us into the weekend. Highs the next few days will be into the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight temperatures into the 40s and 50s! Saturday morning has the potential to be the coolest one of the week with temperatures dipping down into the low 40s!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
