Unseasonably cool temperatures continue through the end of the week!

The clear skies and calm winds overnight tonight will likely lead to our coolest morning since May 12! Temperatures Tuesday morning will be from the mid to upper 40s into the low 50s for some spots. Wednesday will be a cool and dry day with plenty of sunshine, but high temperatures only around 70-degrees. Get used to the fall temperatures because they will be with us into the weekend. Highs the next few days will be into the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight temperatures into the 40s and 50s! Saturday morning has the potential to be the coolest one of the week with temperatures dipping down into the low 40s!