One fatality in Lauderdale County crash

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Florence on Tuesday.
The crash occurred September 29, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Janette Greer McGee, an 86-year-old female, was driving a1998 Ford Contour when she collided with a 2007 Pontiac G6, being driven by 21-year-old male, Dakota Austin Venturi of Florence.
The Lauderdale County Coroner’s office said McGee was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Venturi received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.
The crash occurred in Lauderdale County on AL 157 at the intersection of County Road 24, approximately one mile north of Florence.
Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.
