Northeast Alabama Community College adds new security measures

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Northeast Alabama Community College is stepping up its on-campus security. Campus police officers are now onsite 7 days a week. The NACC marketing director says monitoring the school is even more important now, with the campus only open on a limited scale.
NACC president Dr. David Campbell says he wants students and staff to feel safe on campus.
The police staff is made up of Police Chief Van McAlpin and full-time officer David Snay. Former Police Chief Norman Smith works part-time for the department, along with officers Josh Wigley, Greg Works, and Steven Whited. The college acquired a new police patrol car for officers this year.
The college spent $69,000 on security system upgrades. That includes a new software management system, a recorder, and 24-more security cameras. There are now 67 cameras spread out along the campus.
