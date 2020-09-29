Madison County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - District leaders at Madison County schools are updating their Coronavirus numbers and putting together a system to make it easy for you to look at the data, and make key decisions.
One of the big goals of this system is for parents to be able to make an informed decision by Friday, October 2, whether they want their children to return to traditional classes, or stick with virtual learning.
WAFF talked with parents who say they still have concerns even though the Coronavirus numbers are published and accessible.
“I have two sons. One is at Riverton intermediate and the other is at Mount Carmel elementary, and they’re both virtual right now,” said Emily sharp.
“I have three kids that are in the Buckhorn district of schools. Two in high school and one at the intermediate school,” said Mandy Hammons.
A lot of parents who have children attending Madison County Schools say it’s hard to make a decision about their child’s safety for the school year based on a snap shot.
“At this point, because the children have not been all back at school as a large group for at least two weeks it’s completely inconclusive for us to tell what the numbers are going to look like at the end of October,” added Hammons.
Sharp is concerned about the holiday season coming up, which usually means family gatherings for many.
“We have those big holidays coming up where people are going to want to be with her families and have a party. So Will those numbers spike after those parties? So we’re just looking at that and taking that into consideration for sure,” said Sharp.
Some of the parents want District leaders to give them more time and to wait until after fall break.
“We do have some breaks coming up. We have fall break next week and then we do have holidays coming up. So, we have no idea if people are going to be traveling, if they’re going to be in large groups of people. If they’re going to go to states like Florida where there are less restrictions than there are here in Alabama and could possibly cause a spike in numbers in our schools,” said Hammons.
District leaders say they hope people will be able to use this information when making a decision by Friday.
