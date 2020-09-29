Local nurse travels across the US treating COVID-19 patients during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jessica Upton calls Huntsville home, but during the pandemic she’s been traveling the country treating COVID-19 patients.
“Wherever you go, nursing is nursing. It’s not gonna change. As far as patient care. You have to go there, start with patient care, and learn the rest later," Upton explained.
Upton started her journey working in a hospital in New York City during its outbreak this past spring.
She spent months there, treating what she calls 'deathly ill COVID patients’ daily. Now, she’s been sent to McAllen, Texas, where another outbreak is happening
“They did not have an influx of COVID patients here when a lot of other states did, so it’s hard for them to know what to expect and what to prepare for. Which is another reason we’re here because they got something they could not get control of," Upton said.
This time, Upton is working with COVID-19 patients in a rehabilitation facility.
She says traveling across the country and treating sick patients put this pandemic in perspective - especially as flu season arrives.
“I hope to see people still taking their precautions, social distancing, still wearing their masks and even more so. I hope to see people aware or afraid of the flu with COVID and I hope they start taking precautions," Upton continued.
Upton will stay in Texas treating COVID patients through the end of flu season.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.