Limestone County Schools COVID-19 cases

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Coronavirus in schools has been one of the biggest topics of the season. While each district is different, WAFF is told all are doing their best to keep students, faculty, and staff safe.
An administrator with the Limestone County School District recently updated us on the district’s cases.
The Limestone County School District reports 25 students and 9 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of September 29.
There are also 270 students and 12 staff members currently in quarantine.
