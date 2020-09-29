Huntsville’s 2020 Christmas Parade becomes a fireworks show

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s Christmas Parade will take on a different look in 2020.
Replacing the 7th Annual Downtown Huntsville Christmas Parade, community members will now be able to enjoy
The Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Christmas Fireworks Spectacular on December 4 will take the place of the 7th Annual Downtown Huntsville Christmas Parade. The event will be held in the parking lot of Joe W. Davis Stadium.
“Hosting a fireworks show is a great way to celebrate the holiday season,” said Mayor Tommy Battle on Tuesday. “Everyone can be out of doors, socially distanced, and enjoy a spectacular display that will be fun for the entire family.”
The Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Christmas Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 7:00 p.m., with the parking lot opening for assigned parking at 6:00 p.m. The fireworks show will be synchronized with programming on the Mix 96.9 FM radio station and will last for approximately 20 minutes.
“It’s important to all of us at Mix 96.9 and the VBC to provide a safe and fun event for the Huntsville community to enjoy,” commented WRSA Midday Host and Christmas Parade Coordinator, Blair Davis. “While this year’s Christmas festivities may look different without our traditional Huntsville Christmas Parade, we’re excited to maintain the spirit of the season by providing Huntsville with a fun and safe alternative - the Christmas Fireworks Spectacular!”
Cars will be parked with one spot between one another to accommodate for social distancing for those who wish to sit outside their vehicles to enjoy the show.
Portable chairs, blankets and snacks are encouraged. No concessions will be served during this free event.
This free event is sponsored by Redstone Gateway and Redstone Federal Credit Union.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.