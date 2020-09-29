Huntsville Police searching for a man missing since 2019

Local investigators are asking for the public's help finding a man who has been missing for over a year (Source: Huntsville PD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 29, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT - Updated September 29 at 10:54 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local investigators are asking for the public’s help looking for a man missing since November 2019.

The Huntsville Police Department is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Derrick Leon Hines, Jr.

Hines was reportedly last seen on November 30, 2019 leaving Huntsville Hospital.

He is 27 years old; approximately 5′8″ tall and 160 lbs.

If you have any information, please contact the Huntsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 256-427-5448 or 256-722-7100.

