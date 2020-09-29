Huntsville man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was sentenced to serve nearly two decades in prison on September 28.
According to The United States Department of Justice, a federal judge sentenced a Huntsville man on gun and drug charges.
U.S. District Judge Annemarie C. Axon sentenced Steven Lewis Emery, 42, to 211 months in prison, that’s 17 and half years.
Emery is serving on the following charges:
- Two-counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm
- One-count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime
- One-count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
These charges happened between January 2018 and July 2019. Emery pled guilty to these charges in March.
“We will not tolerate felons who possess guns and peddle drugs in our communities,” Escalona said. “Lengthy sentences for those who threaten violence in our communities will have a lasting impact of public safety in Alabama.”
ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge, Toby Taylor added “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence partnerships as part of Project Guardian focuses on the devastating impact of firearms violence and works with the entire community to provide a safe environment.”
ATF and DEA investigated the case along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and United States Marshal Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher, Sr. prosecuted the case.
