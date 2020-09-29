HGTV’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ already making impact in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - HGTV has brought its new “Home Town Takeover" production to Wetumpka, and it’s already having an impact on the town.
We first brought you the official announcement in early July. Since then, hosts Ben and Erin Napier have been spotted around town.
Larry Stevens was in the right place at the right time recently to snap off a photo of Erin Napier.
“And she basically sort of glanced upwards and it was a terrific shot of her walking by," said Stevens.
As a former radio man himself, Stevens has met a lot of famous people in his life. This one ranks up there with the cool factor.
“It was exciting though to see her and see what was going on with her and Ben [Napier],” he said.
A photo is one thing but seeing and feeling the impact of the production is quite another.
Market Shoppes owner Katie Davis says she’s met the couple and seen them around town.
Davis says her business of three years has jumped 30 percent, and she has no doubt why.
“We’ve had people coming in from Georgia, Mississippi, all over," Davis said.
Those who live here say the novelty of the Napiers being in town is far from wearing off. In fact, their mere presence is paying dividend and then some.
“They go and get coffee at River Perk, Coach’s Corner," Davis said.
It’s all top secret as to what homes and businesses are getting a makeover, but Jenny Stubbs is more than okay with that. The reason? The Napiers endorsed Stubbs' recent publication of her “My Wetumpka” picture book.
“Having a passion for hometowns, downtowns.. they gave it a look and actually endorsed the book for me so I was very honored to have them do that," said Stubbs, who also serves as director for Main Street Wetumpka.
The city of Wetumpka was chosen out of 2,600 cities and towns across the country. The series is expected to air sometime in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.