Help the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office locate Joseph Wise

Help Limestone County Sheriff's Office find Joseph Wise
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 29, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 6:25 AM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a suspect in relation to the theft of an SUV.

On Monday, a Ford Explorer was stolen from the Newby Road area. Multiple witnesses say they saw Joseph Wise in the stolen gold Explorer.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle around 6 a.m. on Winchester Rd just off Jennings Chapel Rd. Deputies were called to the scene and recovered the stolen explorer containing Wise’s wallet.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and barefoot, wearing sunglasses.

Wise was last seen near Jennings Chapel Road.

If you have any information, please call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

