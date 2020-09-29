Help the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office locate Joseph Wise

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a suspect in relation to the theft of an SUV.
On Monday, a Ford Explorer was stolen from the Newby Road area. Multiple witnesses say they saw Joseph Wise in the stolen gold Explorer.
The suspect abandoned the vehicle around 6 a.m. on Winchester Rd just off Jennings Chapel Rd. Deputies were called to the scene and recovered the stolen explorer containing Wise’s wallet.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and barefoot, wearing sunglasses.
Wise was last seen near Jennings Chapel Road.
If you have any information, please call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.