Fort Payne City Schools pushes completion date for Little Ridge Intermediate

The completion date for Little Ridge Intermediate School has been delayed by 120 days because of weather early on in the project. Most of the weather conditions were associated with high amounts of rainfall. This pushed the completion date back to December 18, 2020. Since that time additional weather days have been requested and are now under review. The current schedule projected by Baggette Construction reflects a February 18, 2021, completion date. Due to extensions to project completion, we plan to begin school at Little Ridge at the start of the next school year. We are very eager to see this new facility completed and ready for the 2021 school year.