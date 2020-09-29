Florence Middle School football player starts recycling program for team

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a recent increase in the amount of plastic we use.
It’s even evident on the practice field at Florence Middle School. The school’s use of plastic bottles has increased, in part, to safety measures due to Covid-19.
One football player is making an impact on and off the field by implementing a new recycling program for his team.
“We should make an impact wherever we go,” said William Leffel.
On the field, 7th grader William Leffel plays corner, but off the field, one of his other passions is recycling and sustainability.
“When you recycle those plastic bottles they can be reused which uses a lot less oil, petroleum, and coil which will help with climate change,” said Leffel.
Covid-19 has played a large part in an uptick in the use of plastic, mainly for individuals' safety.
Leffel says his team drinks a lot of Gatorade and water bottles during practice. Instead of seeing the trash cans pile up, he wanted to go one step further.
“When you see those factories and how ugly it looks when all of that stuff gets into the air and those cleared fields with empty, dead trees, it just makes you want to make the planet look better and keep it clean,” said Leffel.
And the city of Florence recycling is helping Leffel do his part, they donated a recycling cart.
“This is a student that has taken action and he’s promoting, but also making a difference in the recycling materials being collected,” said Rachel Maddow.
Leffel says that he hopes this inspires other people to recycle.
“But if one person does it that one will turn into two and that two will turn into four and so on.”
