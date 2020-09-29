Decatur woman battles with leaky ceiling; says home is a safety hazard

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -The nightmare that won’t end; that’s what a Decatur woman tells us life is like right now at her Decatur Housing Authority home.
Natiana Payne goes through multiple towels a day, trying to soak up water on the floor and now has holes in her ceiling where water is coming through.
It’s a mess and she says she doesn’t feel safe in her own home with her almost two year old son, and another child on the way.
She tells us the issue began nearly a year ago.
“I kept hearing a dripping noise. That’s when I noticed over my washer it was leaking," Payne said.
Payne says by December it got so bad, that she had to lift her washer lid so the water would at least have somewhere to pool.
“I’ll turn it to drain and it will drain all my water out. But that’s what makes my water bill extreme, extremely high.”
But now she tells us all that leaking broke her washer, and that’s not the only thing she says isn’t working.
“It’s not getting hot. It’s not doing nothing," she said.
Payne says the leaking is leaving her without a working stove, oven or microwave.
“I have to go out and buy food everyday just so my son can have a hot meal," Payne explained.
It’s coming from the unit next door, where if they even shower, Payne unfortunately has to take one too.
She says after going down to the Decatur Housing Authority’s office in person and making multiple calls, someone came and patched the holes back in July.
But this month the leak started again.
Payne posted a video on Facebook Sunday night. In it you can see the water pouring through the ceiling.
“Not only did I have to use the towels and rags that we have to use to wash our bodies, I had to use the clothes that I wear on my back just to pick this water up,” she said.
So much she and her son packed bags for a hotel Sunday night.
“I didn’t want my son coming in here slipping and falling or me slipping and falling. Now that’s a hazard," Payne said.
We reached out to the Decatur Housing Authority.
COO Andy Holloway tells me the problem was fixed today, but our cameras captured water still leaking and these holes now in need of repair.
“Nobody should have to live like this. Pregnant or not, female, male, dog. I wouldn’t even put a stray dog in this house. That’s how bad it is,” Payne said.
Payne tells us she thinks there are others who are having issues like this, but are too afraid to speak up.
Payne’s second child is due December 10 and she’s going to try and find a safer place to bring him home to before then.
