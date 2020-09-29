Decatur Arson Investigation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A community event center in Decatur caught fire Tuesday night.
Fire Chief Tracey Thornton says a community event center on Lowery Street caught fire around 9 p.m.
Thornton tells WAFF the owner of the center called to report the fire, saying she also had video surveillance of someone going inside the building to start the fire.
Decatur Fire and Rescue says they do have a person of interest at this time. This fire could possibly be connected to two other fires in the same area within the last month.
This is an ongoing story. Stick with WAFF for updates both online and on-air.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.