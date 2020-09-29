Crisis Services Center sees surge in domestic violence reports

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crisis Services Center of North Alabama has seen an increase in domestic violence and sexual abuse reports.
Interestingly, the call volume dropped for a short period in April but has been peaking ever since.
Joleen Heckman, the Domestic Violence Response Coordinator, says the reason for that April drop in calls was because people were home with their abusers more than usual. As a result, they were scared to seek help.
In addition, most schools were closed at the time and teachers weren’t able to spot problems in their students.
But when the state slowly began to reopen, the phones started ringing again.
“People are finally getting out again...they are reaching out and seeing people they trust,” Heckman said. “Even with the newer cases I am hearing people say, ‘This also happened to me in May or June and I am just now saying something because this last time really put me over the top.’”
Heckman hopes people will continue reaching out for help because her team is ready.
“If you are scared and unsure about how you want to go forth, reach out to our helpline. It is 24 hours a day. There is always an advocate there to answer the call. Again, that is 256-716-1000," Heckman said. "But also have a plan of action. Reach out to a loved one. Make sure that they are on board so when you call you can say, ‘Hey, I am coming…’ and they know you are on the way.”
Heckman also mentions that there has been an increase in strangulations, a very severe form of violence. She encourages anyone who has been abused in this way to seek medical help immediately because serious injuries can happen later.
“I just want to make sure everybody is taken care of. Even if you don’t want to go forward with charges, even if you don’t want any therapy… just make sure you are taking care of your body and your self and reaching out for help medically,” Heckman said.
The Crisis center works closely with police officers who receive these types of calls on a daily basis, too.
In fact, trained crisis center volunteers are allowed to ride with officers to help respond to domestic violence or sexual assault incidents.
HELPline: 256-716-1000 or 1-800-691-8426
