County school leaders say Highway 231 opening allows students to have a safer commute

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It was done with the flip of a switch. Dozens of bus routes and thousands of cars, re-routed over night because of the Highway 231 road closure.
“It’s been a challenge without a doubt," Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. said.
Elliott says the closure affected bus routes and timing.
Lacey’s Spring, Union Hill, Cotaco and Brewer High School felt the greatest impact.
That’s because the highway 231 detour ran right through those school zones.
“The traffic itself around the schools, keeping the children safe, that’s the main thing in transportation is children’s safety. When you have quadruple the traffic around a school than you’d have normally, that’s a little scary," Hank Summerford said.
Summerford, the transportation director for the district, says the reopening of Highway 231 will alleviate the stress of drivers.
School leaders say it will make commutes for buses and school traffic a lot safer.
“Our buses are gonna be able to travel the road safer with less cars, and our students driving will also be able to travel the road safer with less cars," Elliott said.
If your child’s bus route or time of pick up and/or drop off has changed, your bus driver will let you know.
