Cooler weather to round out the week

Happy Tuesday! We are waking up to some fog this morning but cooler weather is ahead!
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley this morning as we are dealing with widespread fog. Fog will make the morning commute a bit tricky for some folks this morning, so give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work/school this morning. Temperatures are much cooler this morning into the mid to upper 50s with a few low 60s. The upper levels in the atmosphere will dictate our weather today with an upper level low pressure system still bringing potential at a few isolated showers east of I-65 later today. Clouds will linger around for a bit as well, but by this evening that should fully be out of here. Clouds will keep our afternoon temperature cool, staying into the mid to upper 60s.
The clear skies and calm winds overnight tonight will lead to our coolest morning since May 12! Temperatures Tuesday morning will be from the mid to upper 40s into the low 50s for some spots. Tuesday will be a cool and dry day with plenty of sunshine, but high temperatures only around 70-degrees. Get used to the fall temperatures because they will be with us into the weekend. Highs the next few days will be into the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight temperatures into the 40s and 50s!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
