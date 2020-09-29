Cooler weather to round out the week

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley this morning as we are dealing with widespread fog. Fog will make the morning commute a bit tricky for some folks this morning, so give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work/school this morning. Temperatures are much cooler this morning into the mid to upper 50s with a few low 60s. The upper levels in the atmosphere will dictate our weather today with an upper level low pressure system still bringing potential at a few isolated showers east of I-65 later today. Clouds will linger around for a bit as well, but by this evening that should fully be out of here. Clouds will keep our afternoon temperature cool, staying into the mid to upper 60s.