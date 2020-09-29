Black Road closed for I-65 bridge work

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - If you take I-65 in Limestone County often, you might need to start working out some new routes.
Black Road bridge, just north of Athens, is expected to close for at least a one month in order to raise the bridge for better clearance on the interstate.
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) reported that the Black Road bridge over Interstate 65 north of Athens in Limestone County is closed for work to raise the bridge, improving vertical clearance on the interstate.
ALDOT says the bridge closure is anticipated to last about one month. During this time, Black Road traffic will be detoured to Wales Street via Elkton Road or Looney Road.
Last month, contractors closed the bridge on Wales Street to raise it. It is now reopened. The bridge work is included in an ongoing $9,071,403 project to resurface more than seven and a half miles of I-65 from Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens to just north of Wales Street.
Wiregrass Construction is the contractor on the project.
This week, work hours on the project switched to daytime due to colder nights and temperature limitations for paving the final layer. Paving is anticipated to be complete in two to three weeks.
Expect lane closures from about 8 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
