Annual Fort Payne Halloween Block Party canceled due to COVID-19

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every year for Halloween, kids and families suit up in their best costumes and go trick or treating along Gault Ave. in Fort Payne.
But this year, thanks to COVID-19, the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce decided to cancel the event to ensure safety.
Normally, local businesses stay open later and hand out delicious candy.
The Spot coffee shop Co-Manager, Daniel Servantes, said they participate every year and was shocked when they heard the news.
“It’s kind of sad to hear that because we love the people of Fort Payne, we love seeing them and we love seeing regulars every day. It’s just sad that the coronavirus wipes out all of our special events," said Servantes.
Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy said she decided to make the decision because many businesses couldn’t participate because of COVID-19.
Additionally, she said having a large event is too risky when it comes to spreading the virus.
Servantes said even though the cancellation will be devastating for most families, he has decided to practice safety measures with his own family.
“For Halloween, this year we’ll still dress up but going out and everything is shut down. So it will be more like a family party where everyone knows each other, and we will even carve pumpkins," said Servantes.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.