10-year-old girl missing in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for help locating 10-year-old Laterryka Jones. (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA Staff | September 28, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 4:33 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for help locating 10-year-old Laterryka Jones.

An emergency missing child alert was issued Monday afternoon for the 10-year-old.

Jones was last seen Monday at approximately 10 a.m. wearing a white t-shirt, blue pants, and yellow crocs in the area of Underwood Drive in Montgomery.

She was last seen riding a turquoise, purple, and white 10 speed Huffy bicycle.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jones, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2532 or call 911.

