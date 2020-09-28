10-year-old girl missing in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for help locating 10-year-old Laterryka Jones.
An emergency missing child alert was issued Monday afternoon for the 10-year-old.
Jones was last seen Monday at approximately 10 a.m. wearing a white t-shirt, blue pants, and yellow crocs in the area of Underwood Drive in Montgomery.
She was last seen riding a turquoise, purple, and white 10 speed Huffy bicycle.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jones, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2532 or call 911.
