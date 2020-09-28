U.S. Highway 231 opens ahead of schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Drivers are rejoicing and feeling relieved, the new Highway 231 bridge and overpass are finally open.
Back in February, heavy rainfall caused the roadway over Brindlee Mountain to slide. Today, heavy rainfall forced engineers to move the reopening celebration. However, the job is complete and the vehicles are traveling the highway again, two months early!
It’s a project that was supposed to take nearly a year, but after only eight months, the road that rerouted nearly 15,000 commuters, is back open.
ALDOT’s North Alabama Engineer Curtis Vincent says this project wouldn’t be where it is today without the dozens of local and state contractor’s who pitched in.
“Since the last time I met with you, we were out there, it was snowing and icing, it was terrible weather. You asked me what we were gonna do, I said at this point I don’t know what we’re gonna do. We made those decisions quickly, reacted on them quickly, everything came together. I couldn’t ask for more of it to come together like it did," said Vincent.
Now, the roads are safe for drivers again and will greatly help the flow of traffic coming off Brindlee Mountain.
As of September 18, there are four lanes, two bridges, providing better and safer travel for commuters.
For the last several months, drivers traveled highways 36 and 67, avoiding the road closure.
Vincent tells WAFF the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is to thank for a smooth detour.
“We worked closely with ALDOT to help with traffic patterns, traffic lights," said Mike Swafford of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re out there everyday and we gave them information on what was working and what wasn’t working. As far as patrolling, it was increased patrols, additional deputies where we could have them and really just listening to our citizens.”
Now, school routes, work commutes and all around travel can resume as normal.
ALDOT engineers say there is still more work to do until the project is completely finished, but for now, commuters can get back to their normal routines.
