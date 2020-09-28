Toyota revs up virtual learning support in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toyota USA Foundation is giving North Alabama school systems a boost to help with virtual learning. As many schools continue to offer distance learning, some students may be limited due to the need for a laptop or internet access.
The Toyota USA Foundation is providing $200,000 to Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools. The funding will be used to purchase devices and internet access for students who need it.
“This is an exciting announcement for schools, teachers and students across our community,” said Elizabeth Fleming, The Schools Foundation Executive Director. “COVID-19 has strained school budgets tremendously as districts plan for in-person and remote learning for more than 55,000 students. The silver lining is seeing the community support for our schools and Toyota has been a tremendous partner in education from day one.”
The funding is part of a national effort to help more than 350,000 students gain access to virtual learning in 13 states where Toyota has operations.
Toyota also debuted a new education hub, providing virtual tours, fields trips, STEM-based lessons, and more. The community can virtually visit Toyota Alabama and step into the future to discover how Toyota is building a mobile society. Education hub resources are free and available to the public by visiting Tour Toyota Education Hub.
