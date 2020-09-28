Serve Research Center seeking volunteers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - SERVE Research & Study Registry, a locally owned medical research center, is looking for people to take part in paid research opportunities.
Melika Nixon, the owner of SERVE, says some of these opportunities are in-person, but most are online surveys and telephone interviews.
The in-person opportunities involve blood donations for cancer research as well as the COVID vaccine Pfizer trial, which participants can get compensated up to $1200 to take part in.
The telephone interviews are done from the comfort of your home and usually involve individuals who have a rare disease.
There are also zoom interviews, online surveys, and focus groups.
Nixon, a nurse by trade, started SERVE about four years ago after noticing there was a huge need for education when it came to research.
“I noticed that people felt that they were guinea pigs, they were afraid to participate," Nixon said. "They weren’t sure where the data was going or whether or not it was HIPAA protected. So I saw that there was a niche and need to connect that patient or participant with a researcher or client and give them somebody to trust.”
Whether you take part in the COVID vaccine trial or the newest Glaucoma study, Nixon says the research serves as a voice for people suffering.
“It’s amazing to me how many messages I get back that patients are so thankful that they had a chance to participate," Nixon said. "They say, ‘Well the compensation was great, thanks for the 100 dollars or the 300 dollars but the biggest impact for me was a chance to share my story for somebody on the other end who understood what I was going through.’”
Nixon says each participant is thoroughly vetted before taking part in any trial.
It’s also vital that individuals from all backgrounds and ethnicities are included in this research.
“Research is only as good as its participants," Nixon said. "So if we want to do research we need to include all ethnicities, all ages, all socioeconomic backgrounds...and that’s where I come in. I make sure we have a draw of all backgrounds.”
Here is a current list of studies seeking participants:
- Nail psoriasis
- Glaucoma
- Migraines
- Neurogenic Orthostatic
- Hypotension
- Binge Eating Disorder
For more information about these studies, you can visit the SERVE Facebook page or email Serveresearch@gmail.com.
