Overnight system brings rain, thunderstorms to the Valley on Monday

Monday will see a very warm start with highs in the middle to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.
An overnight system will be bringing more rain into Northern Alabama this morning, and carry with it the chance at some more severe storms. Though we may see the more severe activity closer to the afternoon, this will impact both the morning and evening commutes.
With this, heavy rain and gusty winds are expected, along with thunderstorms lined up with the cold front passing through. This system is looking to last throughout your Monday afternoon and stretch to the evening.
Highs will be in the upper 70s today, but will drop as this system passes.
Tuesday we will see the biggest impact on temperatures, with highs struggling to get above the middle 60s. Rain will continue as we go throughout Tuesday, but conditions overall will be more calm than Monday.
As we head into your extended forecast, once this front passes through, we will dip in temperatures for the upcoming week and remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s for our daytime highs. Lows will also see an impact with overnight temperatures in the 40s.
Dry air and sunny conditions will follow us into October.
