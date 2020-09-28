Overnight domestic dispute leads to Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are facing minor injuries after a domestic dispute escalated to a shooting overnight.
WAFF’s Kellie Miller was the only reporter on the scene as the Huntsville Police Department was called to a shooting on Blue Springs Road. According to police, the call came in around 1 a.m.
Huntsville Police Sergeant Timothy Richards told WAFF the shooting incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No further details are available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.