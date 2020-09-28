More than 500 jobs coming to Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good news for those looking for a new career in the Tennessee Valley.
Employers like Aldez, Torch Technologies, and Dynetics are investing and expanding their footprints in Madison County.
More than 500 jobs and 71 million dollars are on the way to our area.
Eight companies across the county are hiring more than 500 people. This will bring more career opportunities not only to Madison County, but the surrounding areas.
There is no hiring slow-down here in Huntsville for many employers. “These eight projects represent 510 additional jobs and 71 million dollars in capital investment,” said Lucia Cape with the Huntsville Madison Chamber.
In 2020, eight companies are bringing their future to the Huntsville Metro, despite the ongoing economic crisis. Torch Technologies has two expansion projects in the works adding 120 new jobs and 32 million dollars in investments. Invariant Corporation is bringing in two dozen jobs and Dynetics will add up to 200 jobs in weapon development work.
“You go out and win these big programs now you have to execute on those big programs,” said Recruiting Manager of Dynetics Shane Prestegard. “A lot of cooperation and collaboration with our hiring managers and technical team.”
“We are looking for electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, stress structural analysts, we are looking for production techs, welders, weld engineers, we are looking across the board. We are looking for cyber security professionals, and folks for our back-office support.”
Seven of the eight projects are companies already in the metro that decided to expand – a promising sign for our local economy.
Nippon Express USA is a new addition on the campus of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing. Within the next two years, the company will hire 100 new employees and invest 19 million dollars.
The team with the Chamber of Commerce said despite the costly consequences of the pandemic they are hopeful for what the future holds.
“The better the community is doing, the more people who can be employed and go buy food at a restaurant and go to the grocery store, get their car fixed, that generates more economic activity across the community and hopefully has an effect on people even if they are not working currently.”
