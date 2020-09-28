UNION HILL, Ala. (WAFF) - A search is underway for a missing hiker in Morgan County.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Swafford confirms a white female is missing after going on a hike Monday afternoon.
She is believed to have been hiking off Criscoe Circle near Union Hill Road.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s office is leading the search and Volunteer Fire Departments are assisting. They’re reportedly searching on Brindlee Mountain and a helicopter is headed to the scene.
This is an ongoing story, WAFF will continue to update it as it breaks.
