Madison City Schools update: 228 people in quarantine

By Kellie Miller | September 28, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 8:42 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are 30 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff across the Madison city school district. As of Friday, 228 people are in quarantine.

The majority of these COVID-19 cases come from Bob Jones High School, further delaying that in-person start date.

Bob Jones High School students are now scheduled to start in-person classes on Oct. 12. due to the number of quarantined staff members.

Superintendent Ed Nichols says 20 students and 2 staff members at Bob Jones are currently positive for the virus.

The other high school in the district, James Clemens, is welcoming students back today on a rotational schedule.

Key details

  • Students with last names A-K will attend Mondays and Thursdays
  • Students with last names L-Z will attend Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Wednesdays will be a virtual day for all students

School-based learners in middle school will come off the A/B rotation and begin a full five-day weekly schedule this week.

Here is a detailed list of COVID cases at each school, released by Superintendent Nichols.

Positive Cases

Columbia - 1 student

Rainbow - 1 student

Liberty - 1 student and 1 teacher

Bob Jones - 9 students

James Clemens - 2 students

Quarantined

Columbia - 5 students and 1 teacher

Mill Creek - 1 student

Rainbow - 1 student

Discovery - 21 students

Liberty - 10 students

Bob Jones - 120 students and 10 teachers

James Clemens - 1 teacher

