Madison City Schools update: 228 people in quarantine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are 30 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff across the Madison city school district. As of Friday, 228 people are in quarantine.
The majority of these COVID-19 cases come from Bob Jones High School, further delaying that in-person start date.
Bob Jones High School students are now scheduled to start in-person classes on Oct. 12. due to the number of quarantined staff members.
Superintendent Ed Nichols says 20 students and 2 staff members at Bob Jones are currently positive for the virus.
The other high school in the district, James Clemens, is welcoming students back today on a rotational schedule.
Key details
- Students with last names A-K will attend Mondays and Thursdays
- Students with last names L-Z will attend Tuesdays and Fridays
- Wednesdays will be a virtual day for all students
School-based learners in middle school will come off the A/B rotation and begin a full five-day weekly schedule this week.
Here is a detailed list of COVID cases at each school, released by Superintendent Nichols.
Positive Cases
Columbia - 1 student
Rainbow - 1 student
Liberty - 1 student and 1 teacher
Bob Jones - 9 students
James Clemens - 2 students
Quarantined
Columbia - 5 students and 1 teacher
Mill Creek - 1 student
Rainbow - 1 student
Discovery - 21 students
Liberty - 10 students
Bob Jones - 120 students and 10 teachers
James Clemens - 1 teacher
