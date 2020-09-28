Madison business seeing much needed boost to sales

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Daisy Lane Gifts, along with so many other businesses, has been through a lot in the last six months.
Scott and Linda Welch own the Madison boutique and they said they’re actually not doing too bad right now, despite a rocky last couple of months.
“Fortunately, we’ve been very successful with the recovery, we’ve seen more and more people come back to the store," Scott said.
He said they’ve got their life savings invested in this business, so when they first had to close there was a lot of concern. But, they did survive and got to reopen in May, only to have a new statewide mask order spark fresh worry.
This is when WAFF first talked to the couple about their businesses concerns. Going into the order, they were worried customers wouldn’t want to wear masks and this would lead to conflict.
Luckily, Scott and Linda said they haven’t had a single problem with any of their customers not following the order.
Now, as they look back to the worry at the beginning of the pandemic, Scott saId they’re feeling better everyday, but they never get too comfortable.
“We feel like we’ve seen the worst of it for the moment, unless something unexpected comes up in the near future that we can’t predict," he said.
Despite this year unlike any other, the couple said they’re year-to-date sales are actually better than they were at this time in 2019.
Linda attributes the boost to people rallying around their local small businesses.
“I think the customers have seen small businesses closing around here and every time they see one close it’s just a reminder we need to support the little guys, because they may not be around in a month or two or three," she said.
One of the products supporting Daisy Lane’s much-needed boost in sales is actually a product of the pandemic. Scott and Linda said masks are one of their top selling items.
Going forward, Scott and Linda hope to keep things on the up and up, but know not to trust 2020.
“But again, we don’t know what tomorrow holds,” Scott said. “There could be something that springs up that we couldn’t anticipate.”
