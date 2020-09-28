Huntsville City Schools COVID-19 Dashboard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention parents! Huntsville City Schools launched a new tool to help you track Coronavirus in schools.
Administrators at Huntsville City Schools say they created the COVID-19 dashboard in order to be transparent, and give you all of the information when it comes to the number of Coronavirus cases in the school district.
Not only do they update the numbers, they break it down line by line for each school, and include how many students are in quarantine.
“We want to make sure that this information is not only easily accessible for families, we want this information to be very easy to understand for families as well. As part of this Covid break down as you can see it’s pretty simple, it explains itself. It includes the number of individuals who are positive, the number of individuals in quarantine and the number of people in the building,” said Huntsville City Schools spokesperson, Craig Williams.
Every school day by noon, all of the numbers are updated. There’s a long process that involves school nurses to make sure all of the information is correct.
District leaders hope by having this COVID-19 dashboard available it will eliminate rumors and comfort and inform parents.
“We do want to be the direct source of information here at Huntsville city schools," said Craig Williams.
According to the COVID-19 dashboard, there are 25 total positive cases at Huntsville City Schools.
Let’s break it down:
- 25 people are sick from a total of 14 schools
- 382 people are currently in quarantine
- 7 schools have no one in quarantine and no confirmed cases
