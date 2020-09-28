Help Decatur Police identify this robbery suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect.
Just after 7 a.m. on September 27, officers responded to an armed robbery report at the Krispy Kreme located on Beltline Road Southwest.
After arriving on scene, officers learned a Black male entered the business brandishing a firearm. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money and left the building.
If anyone has any information about this incident or the identity of the subject, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov
