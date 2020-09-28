Free Flu Shots at Madison County Clinics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flu season is here and the Madison County Health Department released a 2020 flu shot schedule just in time.
The Madison County Health Department will offer free clinics starting September 30th. There is no out of pocket cost, but participants are asked to bring their insurance cards if they have them.
Clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday for the next five weeks at multiple locations across Madison County.
Madison County Health Department 2020 Flu Shot Schedule:
Wednesday, September 30
- District 2/Madison City Hall
- 100 Hughes Road Madison, AL 35758
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Wednesday, October 7
- District 4 Monrovia Community Center
- 254 Allen Drake Road
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Wednesday, October 14
- District 6 Harrison Wellness Center
- 6156 Pulaski Pike Huntsville, AL
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Wednesday, October 21
- District 1 County Shed
- 9457 Moores Mill Rd. New Market
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Wednesday, October 28
- District 3 County Shed located
- 4273 HWY 72 East, Brownsboro, AL 35741
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Masks are required.
