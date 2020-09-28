Cold front brings big changes for the rest of the week

A cold front continues to move across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon bringing a line of thunderstorms capable of frequent lightning and gusty winds.
The threat of rain and storms will end abruptly this evening as the front moves east into Georgia. Drier and much cooler air will filter in overnight with some clearing, lows will be in the lower 50s. Tuesday will also have a chance at some isolated storms early in the morning and then again into the afternoon as another weak disturbance moves through, temps will be much cooler on Tuesday with highs only in the 60s!
High pressure will move in from the west and drier air arrives leaving us with gorgeous Fall weather for the rest of the week. Wednesday through Friday will be sunny and comfortable with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Some cooler nights also lie ahead with low temps in the 40s!
The long-term temperature outlook for early October is certainly looking below average and very Fall-like.
