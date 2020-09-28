Athens City Council Approves $32M budget

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council gave their city’s 2021 Fiscal budget the stamp of approval tonight.
On September 28, city leaders came together to vote on new budgets, city zones and more.
Council members set the Fiscal 2021 General budget at $32.5 million, tonight it passed.
Other budgets and highlights from the meeting:
- Nearly $1 million approved for Athens City school board
- New annexation and neighborhood zones
- Special Revenue Operating Budgets, including gas tax, court system, animal control, etc.
- An approved Water Services Department Budget & Gas Department budget
- November 27 designated an additional holiday for city employees
- Three percent cost of living salary increase for city employees
