Alpha Expeditions Survival Workshop at Walls of Jericho

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s that time of year when many hikers hit the trails to enjoy outdoor activities.
Alpha Expeditions mission is to inspire the community through the outdoors. This year, they have decided to host a survival workshop at the Walls of Jericho.
Participants will learn fire building, shelter making, how to purify water and set up a camp.
“I think the beauty of the Walls of Jericho and the beauty of nature is being out there in general, and it’s something we want everyone to be able to enjoy. So, we want to offer the skills and resources that people will need," said Founder and CEO of Alpha Expeditions Matt Ward.
Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen is no stranger to the Walls of Jerricho.
In fact, this year he and the rescue team have had several incidents of people who go lost while out hiking.
“One of the bad things is a lot of people don’t take water, they don’t take flashlights and the things they need in preparation for a long hike. So, I’m sure this training will help them as far as that goes," said Harnen.
Ward said due to COVID-19, many people are limited to fun activities. He said the outdoor trails are popular attractions and it is their goal to keep people safe through the workshop.
“So, with people turning to the outdoors it does pose a challenge for some because the outdoors require certain knowledge and certain skills. So, we want to be able to offer a safe platform to be used for the new users, " said Ward.
The workshop will be held October 17-18 and is $160 per person.
