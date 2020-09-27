Two children critically injured in wreck on Highway 431

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two children were rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a single vehicle crash.
The wreck happened on Highway 431 near the intersection of Cove Creek Drive in the Big Cove area. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster says one child was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition. The other child was transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children in serious condition.
The accident remains under investigation.
