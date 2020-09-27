Thousands lose power in Madison County Saturday night

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Power has been restored to thousands of people after a late night outage in Madison City and North Madison County.
The outage happened sometime shortly after midnight and temporarily left thousands without power West of Research Park Blvd. and near Wall Triana and Highway 72.
A Huntsville Utilities spokesperson said the outage was caused by “2- 46KV insulators on the Main Bus that were flashed causing the 5 series to lock out.” The outage was fixed just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone still experiencing problems should call Huntsville Utilities at 256-535-4448.
