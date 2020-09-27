Stellar Alabama offense haunted by penalties in season opener against Missouri

The Tide’s rhythm increases to a steady churn on the second possession. Firing up the run game and increasing the pace, they’re racking up yardage and ringing in 1st downs when 6 plays in, a 36 yard bullet from Mac Jones headed straight to Devonte Smith is shutdown under phenomenal coverage by Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe. But the momentum isn’t broken. 6 more plays and 34 rushing yards from senior Najee Harris pushes the Tide into the endzone for their first score of the season.