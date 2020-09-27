Scattered rain for your Sunday

Another warm start to your day ahead with temperatures in the middle 60s. Higher humidity as well this morning that will carry into the afternoon and evening hours.
Patchy fog, along with some scattered rain may impact plans for your Sunday. There are chances of rain following us from morning and increasing as we head into Monday and Tuesday.
Highs will still reach the lower 80s for the afternoon with periodically gusty winds.
Monday and Tuesday are being influenced by a front passing through, bringing rain and a cool down to the Valley. We see a decent drop in temperatures going into Tuesday with highs only reaching the upper 60s. Strong winds will also help to push colder air in as we go through Monday.
Following the front, and headed into the first week of October, we will see the impacts of this and have a dry and below average stretch of days.
Your next 10 days are overall looking pleasant with some rain thrown into the mix the first few days.
