Florence woman celebrating her 106th birthday!

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Everyone give a big happy birthday to Mrs. Lillie Cunningham as she turns 106!
On Saturday, Mrs. Cunningham celebrated with friends, family, Florence Mayor Steve Holt, Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons and local police officers and firefighters.
In a Facebook post on the City of Florence page, a picture shows Simmons and Mayor Holt presenting her with a letter from the Florence City Council and a key to the city.
Happy birthday to Mrs. Lillie Cunningham from all of us here at WAFF 48!
