Florence woman celebrating her 106th birthday!

Happy 106th Birthday!
By Eric Graves | September 27, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 7:21 AM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Everyone give a big happy birthday to Mrs. Lillie Cunningham as she turns 106!

On Saturday, Mrs. Cunningham celebrated with friends, family, Florence Mayor Steve Holt, Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons and local police officers and firefighters.

In a Facebook post on the City of Florence page, a picture shows Simmons and Mayor Holt presenting her with a letter from the Florence City Council and a key to the city.

A very special honor today to get to celebrate with Mrs. Lillie Cunningham on her 106th birthday. Firefighters and...

Posted by City of Florence, Alabama - Government on Saturday, September 26, 2020

Happy birthday to Mrs. Lillie Cunningham from all of us here at WAFF 48!

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.