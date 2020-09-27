Florence police issue warning about phone scammers

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the Florence Police Department said they’ve gotten calls saying scammers have been using the department’s phone number to tell residents they have warrants.
The scammers then told victims they had to pay those warrants over the phone.
Florence Police want to remind you that no law enforcement agency will contact you to pay for warrants through gift cards or wire transfers.
If you get this call, hang up and call the police department!
