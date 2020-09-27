2 families able to keep off-campus tailgate tradition alive despite COVID-19 pandemic

AUBURN, Ala.(WSFA) - For 15 years, both the Burnett and Burkhalter families have cheered for the Auburn Tigers by tailgating at an off-campus spot on Magnolia Avenue.
The families have gained many memories, and this year they say it will be a memory they will never forget.
“It’s so quiet,” said tailgater Kristin Burnett. “We stay in our camper, and usually, it’s so loud at night. But, it’s so quiet and there’s no traffic, and it’s just not right.”
The families at one point said they didn’t know if they were going to be able to continue their tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their happy they can and can enjoy a little bit of what they call a normal.
Alums Michael Burnett and Drew Burkhalter say they wanted to support their school no matter the circumstance.
“Just being able to be out here is a win in my opinion for us personally so they look back and see the pictures through the years and see what we’ve done here,” Burnett said.
“Going forward you know this will be a part of our bulletin board next year.”
“Please be supportive, support the Auburn Tigers, always be supportive and never give up and as things start to subside and go down, they will open up more things with less restrictions so we’re definitely hopeful for the future,” Burkhalter said.
The families say they will continue to tailgate at each home game for the rest of the season.
