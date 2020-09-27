Decatur church honors law enforcement with free lunch

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -On Sunday, Gods Love Covenant Church celebrated their 4th anniversary for their ministry in Decatur.
As a way to show God’s love, church members decided to give back.
They hosted a drive thru lunch to honor law enforcement for the Decatur Police Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are to bless others, if you are being persecuted, God says that’s a part of it. One bad apple does not make the whole group bad and if we were to judge people by one incident or two incidents then we would be mistaken because we would be judged the same way. We need the officers; we appreciate the officers, and the officers need us," said Pastor Regina Willingham.
With recent protests over racial injustices, unrest and police brutality, Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said the kind gesture is timely and appreciated.
“This is what we look for, this is what we strive for, to have that partnership with the community. You have to have that partnership with the community to make things work," said Allen.
One by one, side by side church members came together to serve food to law enforcement that stopped by.
But Pastor Carl Willingham said their acts of kinds doesn’t just stop here. Members also make it their duty to serve other agencies.
“We went to the homeless, the first responders, we’ve done the fire department and we go door to door. Whatever need we see as a church where God can use us, we’re willing and able to do it," said Willingham.
Pastor Willingham said church members give back to the community every fourth Sunday.
