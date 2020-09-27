Cold front to bring rain & storms Monday

We are monitoring a cold front that will move in Monday afternoon from west to east. There is a chance that some storms along this front could produce some gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. This line of rain and storms will likely be widespread through the evening commute before letting up late Monday night. Tuesday will also have a chance at some scattered rain and isolated storms as another disturbance moves through, temps will be much cooler on Tuesday with highs only in the 60s!.