Cold front to bring rain & storms Monday

Clouds will continue to move in overnight into Monday morning with lows staying warm and muggy in the mid-60s.
We are monitoring a cold front that will move in Monday afternoon from west to east. There is a chance that some storms along this front could produce some gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. This line of rain and storms will likely be widespread through the evening commute before letting up late Monday night. Tuesday will also have a chance at some scattered rain and isolated storms as another disturbance moves through, temps will be much cooler on Tuesday with highs only in the 60s!.
Once the front moves through, high pressure will move in from the west and drier air arrives leaving us with gorgeous Fall weather for the rest of the week. Wednesday through Friday will be sunny and comfortable with temps near 70 degrees. Some cooler nights also lie ahead with low temps in the 40s!
The long-term temperature outlook for early October is certainly looking below average and very Fall-like.
