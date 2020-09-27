Austinville Elementary to switch to virtual learning Monday after staff member tests positive for COVID

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents and grandparents you need to know this. Students at Austinville Elementary school will learn virtually on Monday.
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield says the decision was made after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend. Satterfield says that staff member was in direct contract with 13 other staff members including administration.
The plan is to be virtual Monday only and return to in-person learning on Tuesday.
